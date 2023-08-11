She thought she was getting a job. Turns out she got robbed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People looking for a jobs right now could find themselves the target of a growing scam.

Thieves are posing as real businesses to give fake job offers and stealing people’s money in the process.

Jennifer Chernenko, a recent Georgia State University graduate, says she fell victim.

In a now viral TikTok post viewed 7.1 million times in a matter of days, Chernenko tearfully tells people her money was stolen through a phony job offer.

“Please be careful,” she says in the video. “Take this as my warning.”

She sat down exclusively with Atlanta News First, saying she wants to share her story and hopefully protect others in a similar situation. “I never want anyone to feel how I felt in this moment, especially college grads,” says Chernenko. She graduated with a degree in Business Administration in May. This particular job she applied to through LinkedIn and did not see anything out of the ordinary.

“It wasn’t like someone randomly had contacted me,” she explains. “It was through an application process, and it started out with ‘Hey, we received your application. We want to move forward with you.’” Chernenko even went through an interview process. At first, she admits she was confused about doing it over the phone but was told it was all part of the “new normal.” “I was just curious why we weren’t meeting face-to-face, and they said, ‘Well, we’re an international company, and during COVID, they specifically said during COVID, we thought it would be easier to do interviews through an app.’” Days later, she gets what she thinks is a job, complete with a realistic-looking offer letter that shared details from PTO to benefits. Chernenko gave her bank information, being told it was the procedure to set up her direct deposit.

Her bank account was emptied.

“It hit me. Like, no way I was scammed,” she says. “I just told all my friends l got my big break. I was planning a dinner to say, ‘Dad, mom, you came to America. I got my first big-girl job. Let me treat you for once.’”

The company she applied to, Bold Business, is in fact real. However, the person she was talking to and the offer had no affiliation with them.

“Jobs scams are becoming very popular, unfortunately,” says Simone Williams with the Better Business Bureau in Atlanta. She says January to March of 2023, nationally, $840,000 was lost to employment scams alone. That is a 250% increase from last year. Williams offers some tips to avoid getting tricked:

Research the recruiter.

“You want to make sure the email they are sending from is affiliated with the company,” she says.

Go to straight to the company website.

“See if that job for which you were hired is even listed,” she notes.

Leave your phone number off the application.

“Email is fine. If you get on the phone, they are able to talk with you, and they talk very good game.”

If you get a offer that seems too good to be true, you can always use the “scam tracker” tool on the Better Business Bureau website to look up the company or organization.

As for Chernenko, her bank is investigating the fraud, and she is grateful for all the support she has received.

“Triple check everything,” she advises. “And follow your gut.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the company Bold Business, and they issued a statement that reads:

‘The sole employment pipeline for Bold Business LLC originates with the Bold Business Career Page (https://boldbusiness.applytojob.com/apply). Any other links, or emails originating from anyone claiming to be an employee of Bold Business LLC, are fraudulent. (This includes emails with the words “apply within” in the address.)

