Suwanee family safe, thankful for community after lightning strike destroys home

SUWANEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County family is counting their blessings after a lightning strike Monday afternoon turned their peaceful home into an inferno in a matter of minutes.

“It’s shattered dreams right now,” said homeowner Jen Robertson.

The Robertsons didn’t immediately know what happened when the lightning bolt struck the family home just after 7 p.m. Monday.

“It sounded like a bomb went off, just an explosion,” Robertson said.

The explosion quickly turned into terror.

“My husband shouted to everybody, ‘Get out of the house!’”

Within minutes, the home burst into flames. Robertson barely had time to grab her two dogs and run.

“There just wasn’t time,” she said.

Within minutes, the house the Robertson’s lived in for nine years was engulfed in fire, taking with it a lifetime of memories.

“My father-in-law passed away in September, and he was a builder,” Robertson said. “This was one of the last things he built before he passed.”

Jen’s daughter, Hannelore, was at work when the fire started but rushed home when she heard about the house.

“Pictures and clothing are replaceable, but everyone in my family isn’t,” Hannelore said.

The family is safe, the dogs are safe, and even Hannelore’s schoolwork is safe.

“Actually, my book bag was in the family room, and it was perfectly fine,” she recalled. “Untouched.”

The Robertsons have been touched by the outpouring of support.

“People I don’t even know and have never met have dropped off clothing,” Jen Robertson said.

“We live in the best community ever,” Hannelore added.

The house will have to come down, but the family has no plans to leave the community that’s lifting them up.

“We’re rebuilding it,” Jen Robertson said. “Brick for brick.”

