Woman attacked by owl while on morning run in Virginia-Highland neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood said she was attacked by an owl three times during her morning run.

Laura Blackwell runs in her neighborhood several times a week, but she had quite the scare early Wednesday morning.

“It felt pretty aggressive,” she recalled.

The avid runner was headed down Lanier Blvd., approaching Kentucky Ave., when she felt something hit her in the back of the head.

“At first, I thought it was someone trying to get me and then when I realized it was a bird, I didn’t quite know where to go or where to hide,” Blackwell said.

The bird, believed to be a Barred Owl, was now perched on a nearby light pole staring down at Blackwell. She started running again but the bird grabbed at her hair, pulling out her ponytail.

“I don’t know if it was trying to protect something or trying to get me,” she said.

Blackwell says the owl attacked her again. However, she saw the third attack coming and started screaming and flailing her arms to scare it off.

“She did the right thing,” said Nancy Eilen, a licensed rehabilitator at Wild Nest Bird Rehab.

Eilen’s group focuses primarily on rehabilitating native songbirds, but they work closely with other organizations that mend raptures. Eilen said owl attacks are fairly common. However, she said they typically happen during nesting season in February.

“More than likely it’s a young owl that is establishing territory and will swoop at anything It perceives as a threat

Eilan said the behavior is more of a warning maneuver. She suggests those wanting to avoid similar attacks wear headlamps, a hat, or a vest with reflectors. They’re precautions Blackwell, who was not injured, is now taking.

“Hopefully the hat will do it, but pretty scary,” she said.

Blackwell is also grateful to a man who ran out of his house to make sure she was okay.

