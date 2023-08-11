Woman’s body with gunshot wound found on Cascade Avenue, APD says
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman’s body was discovered Friday morning along a busy road in southwest Atlanta, police said.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the woman was deceased with an apparent gunshot wound along the 800 block of Cascade Avenue.
Atlanta News First has a crew on scene working to gather more details. Return to this story for updates.
