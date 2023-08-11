Back to School
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes

The plane descended after what the passenger described as cabin depressurization.
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin depressurized, a passenger said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Passengers on flight from Charlotte to Gainesville, Fla. shared a scary experience on Thursday.

During the flight, oxygen masks dropped down to passengers after what one traveler described as cabin depressurization.

“We started to descend really fast, and once we were breathing, you started to smell this burning smell, so that’s when I got really nervous,” Harrison Hove said. “The initial moments were really scary, really freaky because your mind wanders and you have a void of information.”

Hove said the plane, American Airlines Flight 5916, descended 15,000 feet in three minutes.

He said that while the situation was scary, the flight crew handled the incident well and got the plane on the ground safely.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

