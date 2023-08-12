Back to School
18-year-old dead after shooting at southwest Atlanta event, police say

APD Lt. Germain Dearlove said the department is still looking for the shooter.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager is dead after shots rang out at a private event in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning, according to APD.

Police arrived at an event space at 555 Whitehall Street SW just after 3 a.m. An 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers were seen inspecting the venue’s parking lot, where the shooting reportedly happened. APD Lt. Germain Dearlove said the department is still looking for the shooter.

“Any incident, whether it’s a stabbing or gun violence, we’re going to work to identify suspects to get them off the streets,” Dearlove said. “If you’re shooting someone at 3:30 in the morning, you’re not someone that we want walking around our friends and family that live in the city.”

The events that led up to the shooting are unknown. The investigation remains ongoing.

