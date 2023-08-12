Back to School
House fire breaks out in DeKalb County, 2 people injured, officials say

A residential structure fire at 1931 Patton Place
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighter crews are fighting a house fire in DeKalb County Saturday evening.

According to the DeKalb Fire Department, the fire broke out at 1931 Patton Place. Upon arrival, units located one person with moderate burns and one person with a twisted ankle.

At this time, there is no information on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Atlanta News First has a crew on the way to the scene.

