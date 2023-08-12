Back to School
Day 2: Cobb County teacher fights to keep job after book controversy

By Brittany Ford
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A termination hearing for a Cobb County teacher resumed Friday.

Katie Rinderle took the stand a final time giving closing remarks.

The 5th-grade teacher at Due West Elementary has been on leave since March when she read aloud the book “My Shadow is Purple”

A book that challenges gender norms.

Rinderle is being investigated for violating district policies related to allegedly teaching divisive content.

During Friday’s hearing Due West Elementary Principal Mary Kale was called to stand.

Kale told Sherry Culves, an attorney hired by the Cobb County School District during questioning several parents complained about Rinderle’s decision-making in the classroom.

Rinderle’s Attorney Craig Goodmark argued previous teacher evaluations showed she had excellent communication with parents and administration.

People who showed up to the two-day hearing shared their thoughts.

“I feel that she was treated very unfairly this is in my opinion not a controversial book it is a book about belonging and dealing with a child who doesn’t feel they belong,” said Beverly Wynn, a former parent at Due West Elementary.

“In this case, Cobb County school policies weren’t followed, when school policies aren’t followed there needs to be accountability,” said Judy Davis, a retired Cobb County teacher.

The tribunals have five days to bring recommendations to the school board.

District officials say that’s when a decision will then be made.

