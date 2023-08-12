Decatur church gives out free gas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Generation of Hope Church in Decatur is giving out free gas on Saturday!

The “Gas on God” giveaway is from 9-11 a.m. at 4847 Covington Highway, an Exxon gas station. The gas is first-come, first-serve, the church said on social media.

The event is also hosted by Attorney Justin Miller and Xavier Peoples, a private wealth advisor at Capital Group Private Client Service.

The giveaway comes as gas prices have soared in Atlanta and across the country.

