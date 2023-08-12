Decatur church gives out free gas
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Generation of Hope Church in Decatur is giving out free gas on Saturday!
The “Gas on God” giveaway is from 9-11 a.m. at 4847 Covington Highway, an Exxon gas station. The gas is first-come, first-serve, the church said on social media.
The event is also hosted by Attorney Justin Miller and Xavier Peoples, a private wealth advisor at Capital Group Private Client Service.
The giveaway comes as gas prices have soared in Atlanta and across the country.
