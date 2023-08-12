Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Decatur church gives out free gas

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Generation of Hope Church in Decatur is giving out free gas on Saturday!

The “Gas on God” giveaway is from 9-11 a.m. at 4847 Covington Highway, an Exxon gas station. The gas is first-come, first-serve, the church said on social media.

Generation of Hope Church presents "GAS ON God" with @pastordwightbucknerjr in conjunction with @jmilleresq and @...

Posted by Generation of Hope Church on Friday, August 11, 2023

The event is also hosted by Attorney Justin Miller and Xavier Peoples, a private wealth advisor at Capital Group Private Client Service.

The giveaway comes as gas prices have soared in Atlanta and across the country.

RELATED: Sharp rise in gas prices socks Metro Atlantans in the wallet

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues

Latest News

Atlanta police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a private event on...
18-year-old dead after shooting at southwest Atlanta event, police say
APD Lt. Germain Dearlove said the department is still looking for the shooter.
18-year-old dead after shooting at southwest Atlanta event, police say
Woodland Hills Community
Residents fed up with neighborhood break-ins in metro Atlanta
Dr. Chuck Pitts of Refresh Me Dental Center in LaGrange, GA, prepares to conduct a dental...
LaGrange dentist sees results, future of dentistry in robot assistant