Doctor charged for recording ‘multiple female employees’ on hidden camera in bathroom

A doctor in Illinois is facing charges for hiding a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom. (Source: WEEK)
By WEEK staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - Authorities in Illinois say a doctor has been arrested for hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom.

According to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Henry Chang is facing a felony charge for installing a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom and recording women who were using it.

WEEK reports the Peoria-area doctor is charged with unlawful video recording, a felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three years in prison.

Peoria County State Attorney Jodi Hoos said that the camera was hidden in an employee bathroom at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

According to officials, a hospital worker found the camera on the floor after it had fallen from where it was being hidden.

Police said they recovered videos from the camera showing “multiple female employees” using the bathroom along with videos showing Chang setting it up.

“We encourage anyone who believes they may have been recorded to contact either the Peoria Police Department or Peoria County State’s Attorney investigators,” Hoos said.

According to the state’s attorney, a grand jury will consider filing more charges against the 28-year-old.

Chang is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

