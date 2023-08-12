First Alert: Extremely hot weekend ahead with the chance for a few afternoon storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We look ahead to a hot weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 90s both days.

Today, feels like temperatures will be just below heat advisory criteria for most of us. South and East of the city, from Heard to Clayton to Oglethorpe counties, a heat advisory will go into place today between 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat index values as high as 105 will be possible.

A few storms will be possible this afternoon into the early evening as well. Models are struggling with this cluster of storms, but between about 2-7 PM, storms will be possible especially in west Georgia. Any storms that fire up could be strong to severe with damaging wind, hail, heavy rain, and lightning.

Tomorrow, we turn up the heat even more. Highs will climb into the mid 90s, but feel more like 105°. A few pop up afternoon storms will also be possible, but the heat definitely takes center stage.

Monday is on track to be one of the hottest days of the year. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s, but feel as hot as 107°. This is dangerous heat. So please stay hydrated and take breaks if needed.

A few storms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday, but Tuesdays storms will be along a cold front!

That front will usher in some drier air to give us a break from the brutal humidity for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will still be hot by mid to late week in the low 90s, but it will be a dry heat.

We head back into a Summer-like feel and pattern by Friday with highs in the 90s with afternoon pop-up storms.

Highs in the 90s but feeling more like the triple digits both days. Dangerously hot Sunday hence the first alert. Storms possible both afternoons. (Atlanta News First)

after lunch time, a few storms possible, especially in west Georgia (Atlanta News First)

Dangerously hot the next couple of days (Atlanta News First)

Low 90s today ahead of dangerous heat Sunday and Monday. A few storms possible each afternoon through Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday brings drier air! (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.