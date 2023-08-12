Back to School
Fulton County grand jury to hear testimony in Trump case next week, sources say

Georgia has a traditionally lax policy on allowing cameras inside court proceedings.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is set to present her case against former President Donald Trump, according to two witnesses set to appear before a grand jury.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi have been asked to appear before a Fulton County grand jury after receiving a call from the DA’s office,

I've just received a call from District Attoney Fani Willis' office. I have been asked to come to court Tuesday for testimony before the grand jury.

— George Chidi (find me on Threads and Substack) (@neonflag) August 12, 2023 " target="_blank"> according to their social media posts.

Fani Willis has investigated Trump’s alleged 2020 election interference for over two years and next week it is expected that a Fulton County grand jury will decide if Trump is charged with election interference.

Two years ago, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.”

Trump’s attorneys have previously said that they filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court, arguing “Willis should be disqualified from her investigation saying that Willis is using the case to raise re-election funds.”

