Fulton County grand jury to hear testimony in Trump case next week, sources say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is set to present her case against former President Donald Trump, according to two witnesses set to appear before a grand jury.

I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election.



Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness. https://t.co/3j73O1kLNj — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) August 12, 2023

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi have been asked to appear before a Fulton County grand jury after receiving a call from the DA’s office, I've just received a call from District Attoney Fani Willis' office. I have been asked to come to court Tuesday for testimony before the grand jury. — George Chidi (find me on Threads and Substack) (@neonflag) August 12, 2023 " target="_blank"> according to their social media posts.

Fani Willis has investigated Trump’s alleged 2020 election interference for over two years and next week it is expected that a Fulton County grand jury will decide if Trump is charged with election interference.

Two years ago, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.”

Trump’s attorneys have previously said that they filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court, arguing “Willis should be disqualified from her investigation saying that Willis is using the case to raise re-election funds.”

