Fulton County Jail inmate resuscitated before dying, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another Fulton County Jail inmate has died after being found unresponsive in a medical unit cell, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Smith, 34, was resuscitated and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital on Thursday. But he died at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith was originally arrested on Oct. 6, 2019. He was being held without bond for more than 20 felony and misdemeanor charges, including terroristic threats, cruelty to children and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records show.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

Several Fulton County inmates have died in the past year. On Thursday, the family of a 19-year-old inmate who died at the Atlanta City Detention Center in July announced a lawsuit against the center, claiming staff were negligent. And last Wednesday, the county reached a $4 million settlement with the family of a Fulton County Jail inmate who was “eaten alive” by insects and bed bugs in September 2022, lawyers said.

The Department of Justice is investigating the jail’s living conditions. In early August, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners gave the county manager permission to find out how to fund a new $1.69 billion jail.

