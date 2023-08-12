Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton County Jail inmate resuscitated before dying, sheriff’s office says

Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Jail
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another Fulton County Jail inmate has died after being found unresponsive in a medical unit cell, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Smith, 34, was resuscitated and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital on Thursday. But he died at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith was originally arrested on Oct. 6, 2019. He was being held without bond for more than 20 felony and misdemeanor charges, including terroristic threats, cruelty to children and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records show.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

RELATED: Family of 19-year-old woman who died in Atlanta jail files lawsuit, claims jail was negligent

Several Fulton County inmates have died in the past year. On Thursday, the family of a 19-year-old inmate who died at the Atlanta City Detention Center in July announced a lawsuit against the center, claiming staff were negligent. And last Wednesday, the county reached a $4 million settlement with the family of a Fulton County Jail inmate who was “eaten alive” by insects and bed bugs in September 2022, lawyers said.

RELATED: Dept. of Justice investigating living conditions, use of force and other issues at Fulton County Jail

The Department of Justice is investigating the jail’s living conditions. In early August, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners gave the county manager permission to find out how to fund a new $1.69 billion jail.

RELATED: Fulton commissioners give green light to find how to fund almost $1.7B new jail facility

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues

Latest News

Credit card fraud has been a significant issue across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic
Georgia is No. 1 state for financial fraud rates, study says
Atlanta police are searching for a man who goes by "Skinny Man" in connection to a homicide in...
Have you seen “Skinny Man?” APD looks for person of interest in homicide
Decatur church gives out free gas
Atlanta police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a private event on...
18-year-old dead after shooting at southwest Atlanta event, police say