GBI investigates Atlanta Police use of force death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Overcome by emotion, Anitra Holloman is grieving the loss of her 62-year-old father Johnny.

“I don’t understand, that’s my daddy. I’m having to bury my daddy. That’s my daddy and they took my daddy from me,” Hollman said.

She said her dad called her and left the phone on after was involved in a minor car accident late Thursday. She then drove to the scene and recorded a cell phone video.

“I heard my daddy begging for his life, I heard my daddy begging for help, I heard my daddy telling you all that he couldn’t breathe,” Hollman said.

According to Atlanta Police, they said when they attempted to issue Johnny Hollman with a traffic ticket as the at-fault driver in the accident he became agitated and uncooperative.

“People have been coming and calling all day paying their condolences because they just can’t believe it. Even the people he worked for are in outrage because they’re saying this is not him, that is not his character,” Hollman said.

APD went on to say quote, “After several minutes struggling with the male, the officer utilized his taser and, with the help of a witness, placed the drive into handcuffs.”

“My daddy was dealing with asthma ever since he was a child. Ever since he was a child, he had chronic asthma, and everybody knew it. Everybody knew it. You couldn’t put him in distress. It would flare up. He can’t breathe when he says he can’t breathe, and you all have to take care of him,” Hollman said.

APD also said, “The Atlanta Police Department has opened an internal investigation into the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard policy.”

“I talk to my Daddy every day and now I can’t talk to my Daddy at all,” Hollman said.

The GBI has now launched an independent investigation into the matter.

