Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

LaGrange dentist sees results, future of dentistry in robot assistant

The Yomi Dental Robot drastically reduces the rate of failed dental implants.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Chuck Pitts has worked as a dentist for a long time.

“I started in 1983,” he said.

Dentistry has changed a lot in those 41 years. For one thing, dentists now wear gloves.

“We just washed our hands a zillion times a day,” he laughed.

But the work has always been there, with much of it requiring more than just a filling.

“In our country alone, there are approximately 30 million people who have no teeth,” Pitts said.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth.

One solution to that problem is dental implants, which are fraught with difficulty. When those implants are done by hand, there’s at least a 10% fail rate; however, technological advances are lending a different kind of hand.

It’s called the Yomi Dental Robot.

“It is a robotic device that allows us to be very efficient when it comes to patient care for our dental implants,” Pitts said.

It’s faster, more efficient, and lessens patients’ time in the chair.

“I’m within 1% of where I need to be every time,” Pitts said.

Down to fractions of a millimeter. There are just 130 in the world and two in Georgia, but Pitts views it as the industry’s future.

“There are a number of dental schools in our country that have already made the commitment,” he said.

It cuts down mistakes and the number of visits. For Pitts and his practice, Refresh Me Dental Center, it comes at no extra cost to patients.

“Physically, what we do is very demanding,” he said. “This makes my job easier.”

A robot that gets people out of the dentist quicker and will help Pitts stick around longer.

“The possibility that lets me practice and continue to enjoy those relationships is really significant for me,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Jennifer Chernenko
She thought she was getting a job. Turns out she got robbed
‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

Woodland Hills Community
Residents fed up with neighborhood break-ins in metro Atlanta
Woman attacked by owl while on morning run in Virginia-Highland neighborhood
Woman attacked by owl while on morning run in Virginia-Highland neighborhood
Beyoncé bringing Renaissance World Tour to Atlanta starting tonight | Here’s everything you...
Beyoncé bringing Renaissance World Tour to Atlanta starting tonight | Here’s everything you need to know
The Yomi Dental Robot drastically reduces the rate of failed dental implants.
LaGrange dentist sees results, future of dentistry in robot assistant