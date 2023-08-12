LaGrange dentist sees results, future of dentistry in robot assistant

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Chuck Pitts has worked as a dentist for a long time.

“I started in 1983,” he said.

Dentistry has changed a lot in those 41 years. For one thing, dentists now wear gloves.

“We just washed our hands a zillion times a day,” he laughed.

But the work has always been there, with much of it requiring more than just a filling.

“In our country alone, there are approximately 30 million people who have no teeth,” Pitts said.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth.

One solution to that problem is dental implants, which are fraught with difficulty. When those implants are done by hand, there’s at least a 10% fail rate; however, technological advances are lending a different kind of hand.

It’s called the Yomi Dental Robot.

“It is a robotic device that allows us to be very efficient when it comes to patient care for our dental implants,” Pitts said.

It’s faster, more efficient, and lessens patients’ time in the chair.

“I’m within 1% of where I need to be every time,” Pitts said.

Down to fractions of a millimeter. There are just 130 in the world and two in Georgia, but Pitts views it as the industry’s future.

“There are a number of dental schools in our country that have already made the commitment,” he said.

It cuts down mistakes and the number of visits. For Pitts and his practice, Refresh Me Dental Center, it comes at no extra cost to patients.

“Physically, what we do is very demanding,” he said. “This makes my job easier.”

A robot that gets people out of the dentist quicker and will help Pitts stick around longer.

“The possibility that lets me practice and continue to enjoy those relationships is really significant for me,” he said.

