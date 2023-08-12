Morton untouched despite career-high 7 walks as the Braves beat the Mets again, 7-0

(AP) - Eddie Rosario had three RBIs and Charlie Morton won despite issuing seven walks — his most in 345 career starts — over five-plus innings as the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-0 on Friday night.

Austin Riley finished a triple shy of the cycle and had two RBIs for the major league-leading Braves, who are 6-1 this year against the Mets and need one more win to clinch the season series for the sixth straight season. Atlanta is 57-36 versus New York since 2018.

Ozzie Albies added a run-scoring single for the Braves.

Morton (11-10) gave up three hits and struck out four. He had just one 1-2-3 inning but limited the Mets to one hit in 11 at-bats with runners on. The 39-year-old right-hander became the 11th starting pitcher in big league history to throw five scoreless innings while walking at least seven.

Morton is the third starting pitcher this season to win while walking seven, joining Jack Flaherty (April 1) and Dylan Cease (Aug. 7).

Morton entered Friday having walked six batters in a game just once — on June 9, 2018, when he was pitching for the Houston Astros against Texas.

Pete Alonso drew three walks for the Mets, who stranded a season-high 14 runners. New York was blanked for the 12th time.

Tylor Megill (6-6) gave up six runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

