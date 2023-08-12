Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WATCH LIVE: Severe storms impact much of metro Atlanta, flights canceled

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A round of severe storms produced gusty winds and downed trees across parts of metro Atlanta. More storms may impact early evening plans.

The Atlanta News First meteorologists are tracking the latest developments on Saturday.

>> DOWNLOAD THE ATLANTA NEWS FIRST APP

6:18 p.m| A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Hogansville, Grantville, and East Newnan until 7 p.m.

5:55 p.m| Departures to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International are grounded due to thunderstorms.

5:45 p.m| A cluster of severe storms has moved through Metro Atlanta, producing gusty winds and downing several trees. Additional showers and storms are approaching the metro from the northwest. A risk of rain and a few storms remains in the forecast through early evening plans. Drier, calmer weather returns to most communities after 8 or 9 p.m. Heat and a few more storms are back in the forecast Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues

Latest News

A storm rolls through downtown Atlanta near the Georgia Aquarium on Monday.
Strong storms impact several areas across north Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Cancellations and delays causing headaches at Atlanta airport
FIRST ALERT: Cancellations and delays causing headaches at Atlanta airport
FIRST ALERT: More than 1K lightning strikes hit Metro Atlanta
FIRST ALERT: More than 1K lightning strikes hit Metro Atlanta
FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms
FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms