WATCH LIVE: Severe storms impact much of metro Atlanta, flights canceled

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A round of severe storms produced gusty winds and downed trees across parts of metro Atlanta. More storms may impact early evening plans.

The Atlanta News First meteorologists are tracking the latest developments on Saturday.

>> DOWNLOAD THE ATLANTA NEWS FIRST APP

6:18 p.m| A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Hogansville, Grantville, and East Newnan until 7 p.m.

5:55 p.m| Departures to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International are grounded due to thunderstorms.

The @ATLairport has currently grounded departures due to thunderstorms. @CutterMartin has more on severe storms in parts of Metro Atlanta straight ahead pic.twitter.com/mV4LW3HDoc — Karli Barnett (@KarliBarnett) August 12, 2023

5:45 p.m| A cluster of severe storms has moved through Metro Atlanta, producing gusty winds and downing several trees. Additional showers and storms are approaching the metro from the northwest. A risk of rain and a few storms remains in the forecast through early evening plans. Drier, calmer weather returns to most communities after 8 or 9 p.m. Heat and a few more storms are back in the forecast Sunday.

.@ATLairport gusted to 60 MPH as a severe storm moved through within the past 30 minutes. @ATLNewsFirst — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) August 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.