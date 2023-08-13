2 trapped in car after multi-vehicle crash in Dunwoody, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were trapped in a car Sunday morning after a four-vehicle crash in Dunwoody, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

The crash happened on I-285 WB at Ashford Dunwoody Road at 12:45 a.m., police said. A pickup truck reportedly rear-ended a sedan, which started a chain reaction of crashes. The pickup truck flipped over, while two people were stuck in the sedan.

The sedan’s passengers were removed by the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup truck’s driver, 36-year-old Clarence Boyington, was taken to DeKalb County Jail and faces charges of DUI, following too close and having an open container of alcohol. He was not injured, police said.

Four lanes were closed for several hours, but have since been reopened.

