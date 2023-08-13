Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And...
Mercedes-Benz Stadium releases ‘listening only’ tickets for Beyoncé concert
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues
Fulton County courthouse
Donald Trump’s possible Georgia indictment could be the only televised case he faces

Latest News

A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
Lindbergh shooting
Man dies after shooting near apartment complex on Lindbergh Place, police say
A house explosion outside Pittsburgh leaves 5 dead, 3 injured, officials say. (KDKA)
Pennsylvania home explosion investigation "could take years"
Five people are dead, one person is missing and three people are injured after an explosion in...
VIDEO: Five killed in massive home explosion