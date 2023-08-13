Back to School
Atlanta residents, visitors preparing for reaction to Trump indictment decision

District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Trump for two years to see if he or any of his supporters attempted to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gabriela Sajko-Mikula has been in Atlanta for only a few days. So she was surprised to learn the police presence she saw near the courthouse was due to an indictment decision on former President Donald Trump possibly coming down in just days.

“Politics is a dirty game,” she said.

District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Trump for two years to see if he or any of his supporters attempted to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia. Sajko-Mikula said she does believe it’s worth an investigation, because no one is above the law.

“If he has cheated, then I guess this is a good thing that they are checking on him,” she said.

RELATED: Fulton County grand jury to hear testimony in Trump case next week, sources say

Hashim Walt, an Atlanta resident, said he also supports the efforts.

“I’m definitely for the system trying to correct itself, or making an effort to see if there is any justice to be served,” he said.

Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced he was called to testify this upcoming Tuesday.

“I have no expectation as to the questions and I will certainly answer whatever questions that are put in front of me,” he said.

Atlanta journalist George Chidi said on social media that he was also called to testify on Tuesday.

RELATED: Atlanta journalist, activist subpoenaed in Fulton’s Donald Trump probe

On Sunday, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies had Pryor Street leading to the courthouse blocked off in preparation for any reactions from the decision.

“There are thousands of people that come through this area and this footprint and that is the main goal, to keep everyone safe,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Natalie Ammons previously told Atlanta News First. “People still have business to conduct with Fulton County, so we want to make it as safe as possible but still accessible to the public.”

RELATED: Atlanta road closures now in place ahead of possible Donald Trump indictment

