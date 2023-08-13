First Alert: Extremely hot and humid the next couple of days

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today, we continue our First Alert for the heat. Today temperatures will climb into low 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but it will feel more like the triple digits through most of the afternoon and into the early evening.

Some of our far Southeastern counties from Jasper to Morgan to Oglethorpe counties are under an excessive heat warning today, where temperatures are expected to feel as hot as 105° to 107°.

We continue our First Alert into the start of the work and school week as the dangerous heat continues. An excessive heat watch is in effect for tomorrow as feels like temperatures will continue to stay as high as about 107°. Be sure to send the kids to school with plenty of water or maybe something with some electrolytes!

While heat will be the main focus, we will have the chance for some afternoon, Summer time storms both today and tomorrow.

Tuesday is our transition day. We will have a cold front move in which will offer us the chance for a few scattered showers and storms for the first half of the day, timing could change, as well as a nice breeze.

Tuesday night as the front sinks south, drier air will filter in giving us a very pleasant Wednesday morning and day as a whole!

Most of us will wake up in the mid 60s Wednesday with that lower humidity, and the afternoon will feature highs in the mid to upper 80s with that drier air in place!

The drier air should stick around through Thursday, maybe Friday if we are lucky before the humidity returns for next weekend.

Highs will be back in the 90s Thursday and stay in the low 90s through Saturday, which is also when afternoon storms return to the forecast.

