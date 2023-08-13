Back to School
Georgia Red Cross sends volunteers to Hawaii for disaster relief

Chris Phillips, a Lahaina resident, tells American Red Cross shelter worker Richard Byam about...
Chris Phillips, a Lahaina resident, tells American Red Cross shelter worker Richard Byam about how he escaped from the city.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The American Red Cross of Georgia has sent seven volunteers and staff to help victims of the Maui wildfire recover.

Disaster workers from the Red Cross are opening shelters and offering food, the nonprofit said in a statement on Thursday. The organization is one of several on the ground as officials search thousands of burned buildings in Lahaina, where the death toll has risen to 93. It’s the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history in more than 100 years.

RELATED: Death toll in Hawaii rises to 93 as recovery crews search burned-out homes, businesses

Among those deployed was Evan Peterson, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia.

“The destruction has been difficult to see, but the stories of how people are helping each other overcome this tragedy is inspiring,” Peterson said. “With so many Red Cross volunteers and staff answering this call to service, I am proud to stand beside them – telling their stories and sharing the mission with everyone who wants to hear it.”

The blaze, which started last Tuesday, was fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora hundreds of miles away. Panicked residents ran from their homes, some jumping into the ocean to escape the flames. More than 4,000 people have been displaced, officials estimate.

RELATED: New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina

Chris Phillips, a Lahaina resident, told a Red Cross shelter worker that the sky was glowing red as he left his apartment. When he and his friends reached the outskirts of the city, every single lawn, house and tree was on fire, he said.

“I’m already just trying to figure out something for myself now. You know what I mean?” he said. “[The shelter is] giving me time to kind of focus on other things that I could be doing right now, rather than just on the streets right now.”

You can donate to the Red Cross by visiting its website, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

