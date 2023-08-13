Man dies after shooting near apartment complex on Lindbergh Place, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died after being shot at an apartment complex in Buckhead, according to Atlanta police.

Police said they responded to 485 Lindbergh Pl. around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital. He later died of his injuries.

485 Lindbergh Pl. is the address of the Willowest apartment complex. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

