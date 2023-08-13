Back to School
Man dies after shooting near apartment complex on Lindbergh Place, police say

Lindbergh shooting
Lindbergh shooting(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died after being shot at an apartment complex in Buckhead, according to Atlanta police.

Police said they responded to 485 Lindbergh Pl. around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital. He later died of his injuries.

485 Lindbergh Pl. is the address of the Willowest apartment complex. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

