Cooling centers open in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County is making recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers due to a heat advisory.

As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater.

All DeKalb County libraries and recreation centers will be available Monday, Aug. 14 as cooling centers during the locations’ normal business hours.

