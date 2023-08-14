Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cooling centers open in DeKalb County

Cooling Centers open throughout DeKalb County.
Cooling Centers open throughout DeKalb County.(WHNS)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County is making recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers due to a heat advisory.

As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater.

All DeKalb County libraries and recreation centers will be available Monday, Aug. 14 as cooling centers during the locations’ normal business hours.

DeKalb County recreation centers

DeKalb County libraries

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Two people were trapped in car after a multi-vehicle crash in Dunwoody, police said.
2 trapped in car after multi-vehicle crash in Dunwoody, police say
Monday will be very hot
First Alert | Monday features the hottest-feeling afternoon of the summer
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues

Latest News

The Big Chicken turns 60
The ‘Big Chicken’ celebrates its 60th birthday
Radio icon Steve McCoy
Fundraiser set up for Atlanta radio icon Steve McCoy battling advanced Parkinson’s
Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Atlanta getting in formation ahead of Beyoncé's concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The City of Atlanta is honoring the city’s undeniable impact on hip hop with ATL 50 Hip Hop.
Atlanta honors city’s impact on hip-hop as 50th anniversary of popular music genre nears