Former Georgia State Rep. testifies in Trump grand jury case | ‘No individual is above the law’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen appeared in front of the grand jury in Fulton County Monday afternoon. She previously appeared before the special purpose grand jury.

Nguyen is a witness in Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis’ case against former President Donald Trump.

“On December 10, 2020, when Rudy Giuliani and the former President’s legal team appeared before the Georgia House of Representatives, I upheld my oath and told the truth in the face of false testimony about our elections,” Nguyen said in a statement.

She went on to say that she “reaffirmed” her allegiance by “telling the truth under oath.”

“No individual is above the law, and I will continue to fully cooperate with any legal proceedings seeking the truth and protecting our democracy,” Nguyen said in a statement. “We all have a duty to preserve our democracy.”

For two and a half years, Willis has been investigating actions taken by Trump and others in their efforts to overturn his narrow loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. Barriers and street closures around the courthouse in downtown Atlanta, as well as statements made by Willis, had indicated that a presentation to a grand jury was likely to begin this week.

Former Democratic State Sen. Jen Jordan, who had been subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury, said as she left the Fulton County courthouse late Monday morning that she had been questioned for about 40 minutes. News outlets reported that Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state’s office, was seen arriving at the courthouse earlier Monday.

RELATED: Key figures in the Donald Trump/Georgia election interference investigation

RELATED: Timeline of Donald Trump/Georgia investigation

LISTEN: Donald Trump’s entire call to Brad Raffensperger

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.