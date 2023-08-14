Metro Atlanta group spreads back-to-school joy with homemade lasagnas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of people in metro Atlanta is filling hearts by filling up stomachs.

Anita Padgett understands how demanding the start of a new school year can be. She’s a mom and taught middle and high school students for twenty years.

“It is a big stress,” she said. “There’s a lot to ramp up and many teachers are also parents. So, they get the double whammy.”

This time of year, Padgett spends more time in the kitchen than the classroom, making lasagnas for parents, teachers, and staff in need of a helping hand.

“Lasagna is a celebration food and it’s a food that represents home,” she said.

Padgett is a volunteer chef with Lasagna Love, a nonprofit with a mission to spread kindness, feed families and strengthen communities. Its founder, a New York native, started the organization in March 2020, around the start of the pandemic. Since then, volunteers have delivered more than 350,000 lasagnas to more than 1.5 million people.

“We try to find times during the year when we can support and spread kindness to people we feel are in need and having stressful times,” said Lynn Hirsch, outreach director for Lasagna Love. “Right now, it’s back to school.”

Hirsch said volunteers are responsible for buying their own ingredients, baking and delivering the homemade dishes to people the group matches them with.

“It’s very flexible,” Hirsch said. “You can decide if you want to deliver a lasagna once a week, every other week, once a month, or just this one time.”

Hirsch said they currently have a backlog and need volunteers, mostly in areas south of Atlanta. They try to deliver lasagnas, free of charge, within a week of a request but it can take up to a month sometimes.

They’re simply neighbors serving neighbors, making a difference one dish at a time.

“I’m able to make connections now with people in my community and that’s what our world needs,” said Padgett.

To volunteer or request a lasagna, click here.

