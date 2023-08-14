Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett County man accused of stealing $100K in fraud, identity theft wanted by police

Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help finding Charles Clay, who has since...
Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help finding Charles Clay, who has since left their custody after bonding out of jail.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A traffic stop in Duluth lead to an arrest and the recovery of more than $100,000 in stolen money. Now, police are asking for your help finding the man they previously had in their custody.

On June 29, Gwinnett County police said an officer pulled over a driver for reportedly using his phone behind the wheel.

During the stop, the officer reported seeing multiple credit cards with various names, deposit receipts and images of checks in the car.

The driver of the car, identified as 22-year-old Duluth resident Charles Clay, was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, failure to exercise due care, seat belt violation and financial transaction card theft.

Clay was booked at Gwinnett County Jail and bonded out shortly after.

During the course of the investigation, Gwinnett County brought forward nine additional charges, including financial transaction card fraud, forgery, and identity fraud ⸺ citing evidence obtained through bank records and surveillance video.

Gwinnett County police are now asking for the public’s help finding Clay, who has since left their custody.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (770) 513-5300. Anonymous tips, which are eligible for a cash reward, can be made to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Mugshot: Clarence Boyington
2 trapped in car after multi-vehicle crash in Dunwoody, police say
Monday will be very hot
First Alert | Monday features the hottest-feeling afternoon of the summer
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to slam Geoff Duncan, the former Georgia...
Trump slams former Ga. Lt. Gov. ahead of anticipated indictment in Fulton County
Opponents of the new Public Safety Training Center clashed with deputies outside the Fulton...
Opponents of public safety training facility clash with sheriff’s deputies outside courthouse
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Fulton County grand jury begins hearing testimony in Trump case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began presenting her case against former President...
Fulton County grand jury begins hearing testimony in Trump case