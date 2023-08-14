Gwinnett County man accused of stealing $100K in fraud, identity theft wanted by police

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A traffic stop in Duluth lead to an arrest and the recovery of more than $100,000 in stolen money. Now, police are asking for your help finding the man they previously had in their custody.

On June 29, Gwinnett County police said an officer pulled over a driver for reportedly using his phone behind the wheel.

During the stop, the officer reported seeing multiple credit cards with various names, deposit receipts and images of checks in the car.

The driver of the car, identified as 22-year-old Duluth resident Charles Clay, was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, failure to exercise due care, seat belt violation and financial transaction card theft.

Clay was booked at Gwinnett County Jail and bonded out shortly after.

During the course of the investigation, Gwinnett County brought forward nine additional charges, including financial transaction card fraud, forgery, and identity fraud ⸺ citing evidence obtained through bank records and surveillance video.

Gwinnett County police are now asking for the public’s help finding Clay, who has since left their custody.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (770) 513-5300. Anonymous tips, which are eligible for a cash reward, can be made to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.