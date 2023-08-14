Back to School
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family

A Gwinnett County woman is in the hospital after being shot while knocking on her neighbor’s door Sunday night.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County woman is in the hospital after being shot while knocking on her neighbor’s door Sunday night, according to her family.

Jalyne Evans-Jones had one of several surgeries on Monday, her husband Eric Jones told Atlanta News First.

Jones said the couple’s new neighbors at the Veranda Apartments in Lawrenceville were playing loud music, so they walked upstairs to ask them to turn it down.

According to Jones, a bullet came through the closed door after he knocked.

“My wife screamed out in pain that she had been shot in the abdomen,” he said.

Gwinnett County Police confirm the shooter shot through the closed door striking Evans-Jones.

Jones said complex management is allowing them to break their lease or move to another unit, but the couple wants the complex to be held liable.

“Emotionally she’s trying her best to be strong,” Jones said about his wife. “My wife doesn’t feel safe at all.”

Police said they have a person in custody.

Complex management has not yet responded to Atlanta News First’s inquiries about the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

