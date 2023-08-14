Back to School
Hundreds of Clayton County inmates not being released due to GBI’s system being down

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of inmates, even those with posted bonds, are currently not being released from the Clayton County jail.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says it is because the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Computerized Criminal History (CCH) system is down.

That means criminal histories and holds from other Georgia counties can’t be verified.

Because inmates can’t be checked to see if they’re wanted out of other jurisdictions, the sheriff’s office says no inmates will be released until the GBI corrects this issue.

The sheriff’s office says the system has been down since last Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

