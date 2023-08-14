Hundreds of Clayton County inmates not being released due to GBI’s system being down

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of inmates, even those with posted bonds, are currently not being released from the Clayton County jail.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says it is because the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Computerized Criminal History (CCH) system is down.

That means criminal histories and holds from other Georgia counties can’t be verified.

Because inmates can’t be checked to see if they’re wanted out of other jurisdictions, the sheriff’s office says no inmates will be released until the GBI corrects this issue.

“Clayton Citizens, no matter the day or hour, when the GBI fixes the issue with CCH Sheriff Levon Allen has already told his command to pay all employees emergency call back to get all inmates since Wednesday processed and released.”

The sheriff’s office says the system has been down since last Wednesday, Aug. 9.

