Man found dead in Sandy Springs retention pond, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Sandy Springs retention pond, according to police.

The man’s body was found in the water just off Roswell Road at around 3 p.m. Sunday. His identity remains unknown.

Sandy Springs police, along with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, are now leading the investigation.

