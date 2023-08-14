Man found dead in Sandy Springs retention pond, police say
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Sandy Springs retention pond, according to police.
The man’s body was found in the water just off Roswell Road at around 3 p.m. Sunday. His identity remains unknown.
Sandy Springs police, along with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, are now leading the investigation.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.