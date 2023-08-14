Man shot in foot on Roswell Road, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Fulton County Sunday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened at 3300 Roswell Road and the victim was shot in the leg.

Police said the victim was conscious and transported to the hospital.

There is no word on the shooter or what led up to the shooting. This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.