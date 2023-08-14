North Fulton County mom says son lost everything in Hawaii wildfires

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Metro Atlanta mother said her son and his family are hoping to rebuild after losing their home and two businesses.

“This is the worst. I mean we’ve had some tragic things happen in the last five years to our family, but I’ve actually had people say could you have another thing go wrong,” said Rebecca Fincher, mother to the victim.

Her son, Dave, and his family have been living in Lahaina, Hawaii for nearly 15 years. Dave saw the fires in the town below and went to save others.

“He couldn’t find the jeep. He couldn’t get back to it. He couldn’t mark his bearings, he didn’t know where he was because the smoke was so bad,” she said.

Fincher said he was separated from his wife and two children for 12 years.

“At this point, it’s so dark with smoke that he was feeling his way down the street. He’s walking at this point. He’s touching mailboxes and feeling cars because he can’t see where he’s going,” she said.

She showed Atlanta News First a picture of her son’s face after being in the smoke.

“At that point, he had just been through the smoke, and he didn’t have any idea if his family had made it out,” Fincher said.

Their home eventually went up in flames, and everything around it.

“He thinks that the tree in his backyard was the first to go. He had the tallest tree in his neighborhood which was up the hill and it sparked, and he thinks because it was so high that it caught the spark and the wind. And so, he thinks that his house was the first one to go and then the entire neighborhood went downhill from there to the water,” she said. “He lost everything,” she added.

She was devastated to hear what happened after two days of not hearing from him.

“This was the big one this was the big one and I didn’t know until Friday I was sitting in a parking lot and my son was telling me and I was just crying in the parking lot because I had no idea how close to death he had gotten. His wife thought he was dead because she looked down the hill and thought there’s no way he could make it out of that,” she said.

“He said I just about given up and his buddy Mike happened to drive passed him and screamed at him to get into his car. So, he jumped in Mike’s car they went towards his house he got about a block from his house, and he could look up on the hill and see his house was fully engulfed,” she said.

Dave was eventually able to reunite with his family. However, he lost his home and two out of three of his restaurants.

Dave’s brother has started a fundraising campaign to help rebuild the home. The goal is $100,000.

To see how you can help, click here.

