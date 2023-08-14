Back to School
Opponents of public safety training facility clash with sheriff’s deputies outside courthouse

Tensions are running high as opponents of the construction of the new Public Safety Training Center clash with law enforcement.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tensions ran high as opponents of the construction of the new public safety training center clashed with law enforcement Monday outside the Fulton County Courthouse. This is where they clashed with Fulton County sheriff’s deputies who were already blocking Pryor Street in anticipation of an indictment decision on former President Donald Trump.

Deputies were telling them to move off the street. They did comply after a bit of persuasion. Opponents have said for months that they are against the city of Atlanta building the $90 million training facility due to fears it could militarize police and disregard wishes of the citizens. Today they told us they are protesting because they feel like the city is trying to stop their effort in getting the issue on the November ballot.

“The reason we are out here is the city is trying to appeal the decision that gave us an extension on the 60 days in the first place,” said Jaanaki Radhakrishnan, a protester.

“I care about my communities, I care about the people that I’m living amongst. I know the construction of Cop City is only going to contribute further to the system of policing and harm and oppression,” said Radhakrishnan.

The protest remained peaceful after the initial brief clash.

