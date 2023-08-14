Back to School
Police searching for Philadelphia man who disappeared from Georgia hotel

Missing: Sean Michael Currie
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dalton police are asking for your help finding a man who went missing from his hotel room in early August.

According to investigators, 45-year-old Pennsylvania resident Sean Michael Currie was reported missing after staff at the Econo Lodge Hotel on Tibbs Road grew concerned that his car was still parked in their lot a week after he had reportedly checked.

Police said he originally checked in to the hotel on July 29 and had paid the hotel for an extra night’s stay on Aug. 2, before ultimately departing on Aug. 3. At this time, investigators do not believe his disappearance is due to foul play. A family member told Dalton police that Currie had left Pennsylvania after selling his home a month prior, speculating that he may have been experiencing mental health issues.

Currie is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, you are urged to contact Detective Jason Robinson at 706-278-9085, extension 9-180, or by email at jmrobinson@daltonga.gov.

