Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run

Have you seen this man?
Have you seen this man?(Henry County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are asking for the public’s assistance finding a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run incident.

It happened on June 8 at around 8:25 p.m. According to investigators, the unknown man crashed his blue-colored ATV into a stationary police radar trailer on Peeksville Road, near the intersection of North Unity Grove Road in Locust Grove. The driver then drove off.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Combs at 770-288-8290. You can also contact the Henry County non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

