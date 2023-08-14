‘Potential Protests’ Capitol closure announced ahead of possible Trump indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Security gates around the Capitol will be closed starting Tuesday in preparation for a potential indictment announcement of Former President Donald Trump and his allies.

RELATED: THE TRUMP INVESTIGATION: Key figures, timeline, and the phone call that started it all

The Georgia Building Authority (GBA) announced the closure Monday afternoon, citing safety concerns and the possibility of protests.

Tuesdays closure is expected to come “during business hours,” according to a statement put out by GBA, and will remain in place for “an undetermined period of time.”

“The duration and intensity of any protests will dictate how long the gates will remain closed,” the GBA wrote.

READ: Fulton County grand jury begins hearing testimony in Trump case

The closure comes a week after Fulton County officials announced road closures around the courthouse. Those closures began on Aug. 7 and are expected to last through Friday, Aug. 18. Pryor Street SW between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Mitchell Street SW is closed off to general traffic, with orange barriers covering the perimeter of the courthouse.

The Fulton County Courthouse and the Fulton County Government Center remains open to members of the public.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.