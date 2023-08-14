Back to School
Some Buford Highway restaurants struggling to stay open post-COVID

The Buford Highway corridor is a melting pot for some of the best international cuisine in metro Atlanta.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Buford Highway corridor is a melting pot for some of the best international cuisine in metro Atlanta.

And for the past 16 years, the Crawfish Shack has been a go-to spot for many.

“Oh, it’s delicious. I love it here,” Jean Reed, a Buford Highway foodie, said.

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” Greg Burke, another Buford Highway foodie, said.

But since the COVID pandemic in 2020, sales are down substantially for restaurants like the Crawfish Shack in the area.

Hieu Pham owns the Crawfish Shack and said he had to downsize his dining room to cut costs and keep his doors open.

“Sadly, Buford Highway is dying,” Pham said. “From pre-COVID to post-COVID, I’m about 75% down. Loss of business.”

And he’s not alone, Atlanta News First spotted several empty restaurants on Buford Highway with doors locked and “For Lease” signs posted.

Pham said more people are working from home than ever before including at the IRS and CDC, which are located just a half a mile down the road from the restaurant.

“Sadly, the truth is there are no employees working at these large office buildings, the IRS, CDC, FEMA,” Pham said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2019 and 2021, the number of people primarily working from home tripled from 5.7% to 17.9%. Georgia is right at the new national average.

“It’s unimaginable to me to even think about it to tell you the truth. Especially with inflation. That just makes things worse,” Reed said.

