Triplets attend two of Atlanta’s HBCUs together

Sending your child to college is never easy. The Hicks family is saying goodbye to all three of their children at once.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The triplets, Morgan, Tony Junior and Sanai, are attending two of Georgia’s most prestigious colleges, Spelman and Morehouse.

“That’s been my goal. Stick together if you can. If you go to a different university, we’re not mad. They made it easy for us,” said Sharnetta Hicks.

From triple the diapers, strollers, and now college applications, these parents say raising triplets can be exhausting.

“You’re dealing with siblings who are very unique, they’re different. Everyone wants to lump them together but they all have their own needs. They all have their own set of passions, goals, [and] dreams,” said Sharnetta Hicks.

Like any family, they’ve had some setbacks.

“When they were four years old, we were both laid off from our job. You know, just trying to take care of a family of five. And we both took huge pay cuts at one point,” said Tony Hicks Senior.

None of that stopped the three honors students from finishing high school with 3.7, 3.8, and 3.9 GPAs. Each of them was accepted into 40 different colleges and universities.

But the siblings decided to stick together for four more years.

“Just being able to finally lean on each other after a long period of time. And being able to rely on each other and see each other’s faces every day,” said Morgan Hicks, one of the triplets.

Their parents can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“It’s just so surreal, you know, you’ve worked so hard to get to this point and then you’ve accomplished it and it’s kind of a breath of fresh air to see everyone graduate and accepted to college. And not just any college, but two of the greatest HBCUs on earth,” said Tony Hicks Sr.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

