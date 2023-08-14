Truck fire, fuel spill causes major delays on I-75 SB during busy morning commute
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drivers can expect delays to build on I-75 South at Cleveland Avenue in Fulton County Monday morning due to a truck fire.
A truck caught fire earlier that has since been put out. However, most of I-75 South remains shut down due to cleanup from the fire as well as a fuel spill.
At this time, the expected clearance time is around 9:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
