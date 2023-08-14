Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

A woman says she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto; now she’s suing

FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts...
FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts prosciutto at the Hock Farm restaurant in Sacramento, California.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who fractured her left ankle during a trip with her husband to the Italian food emporium Eataly in Boston last year is blaming her injury on a piece of ham.

Alice Cohen was heading to an area where food samples are distributed to customers on Oct. 7 when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto and fell, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston.

“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the lawsuit says.

Her medical expenses, including a hospital visit and physical therapy, have resulted in more than $7,500 in bills, according to court papers.

Cohen and her husband Ronald, of Gilford, New Hampshire, are seeking a jury trial and at least $50,000 in damages.

The lawsuit claims Eataly was negligent for not properly cleaning the floor. The lawsuit also claims loss of consortium.

The restaurant “had a duty to ensure that the surface of the floors were free from unnecessary dangers, a duty to use ordinary care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition and a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions,” the lawsuit says.

Eataly is a gourmet Italian restaurant and food market with eight locations in the U.S. and eight overseas, according to the company’s website. Prosciutto is a type of thinly sliced, cured ham that originated in Italy.

An email seeking comment was left with Eataly’s corporate headquarters.

Voicemails seeking comment were left with the Cohens and their attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Mugshot: Clarence Boyington
2 trapped in car after multi-vehicle crash in Dunwoody, police say
Monday will be very hot
First Alert | Monday features the hottest-feeling afternoon of the summer
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Georgia state Capitol
‘Potential Protests’ Capitol closure announced ahead of possible Trump indictment
FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy...
Federal officials are looking into another close call between planes, this time in San Diego
Because of the extreme heat forecasted for metro Atlanta, Atlanta Public Schools is shifting...
Atlanta Public Schools moves all outdoor activities indoors for extreme heat
George Theberge was sentenced on Monday.
Man sentenced for abandoning baby after MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter gave birth in woods