Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robberies

The men got away with multiple cell phones but were caught on a private camera.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in two robberies.

Atlanta police said two Xfinity stores were robbed on Tuesday. The stores are located at 3637 Peachtree Road NE and 3620 Camp Creek Pkwy. The men got away with multiple cell phones but were caught on a private camera, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

