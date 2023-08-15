Cobb County business helping Hawaii wildfire survivors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The devastation from the deadly wildfires in Hawaii is being felt in metro Atlanta.

Atlanta News First spoke to the owner of Flavors of Hawaii who is doing something special for the state where he grew up.

Owner Vincent Agustin said he grew up on the Big Island of Hawaii, which is next to Lahaina.

“Growing up in the Big Island of Hawaii, my stepdad used to take us fishing down at the harbor and every Sunday or every time we would go after fishing, we would go to a little shave ice store and that just kind of reminded me of home, and it kind of inspired me to do it here,” Agustin said. “Just something to bring back from home.”

Lahaina has been impacted by the wildfire.

“It’s the families that were near the beach that had to go out in the water. I’ve heard of a dad putting his kids on anything that would float. There was fear of either the fire or currents taking their kids away. So as a dad of two girls, 4 and 2, that’s a scary thought to just even think about having to even get burned alive or get swamp by the ocean,” Agustin said.

Tabetha Leinaala Turner lives in Acworth but is from Lahaina. Turner’s family is still there, including her dad, stepmom, cousins and aunts.

“My dad, my stepmother they live there. My stepmother’s daughter and her kids,” Turner said. “All my cousins and their families. My aunties. All of their homes are gone. That’s generational homes. You can’t replace any of that stuff.”

Turner said in her family, 10 homes were destroyed.

“I can’t even tell you how many family members we have. Like all I can tell you is, off the top of my head, about 10 houses that have been destroyed,” Turner said. “It’s not 10 families, it’s 10 houses with multiple families in some of those houses.”

“A lot of them are accounted for. A lot of them got out before it got really bad but no one that I know of has passed away,” she said.

Turner stressed that what people are dealing with in Hawaii is serious.

“What I don’t want to see is people forget, you know, the next thing comes along, and people forget,” Turner said. “But these people are going to be devastated for years. The rebuilding of Lahaina it’s going to be difficult for them. But they just need, it’s not like you move and you rebuild your life. It’s you move, and you rebuild with nothing because now there is nothing. So, they have nothing. They left with just what they had on their back and rubble and that’s it.”

Agustin plans to give back to Hawaii.

“Our store, we’re going to for all of August, we’re going to donate a proceed of all our sales between our stores and trucks to the Maui Food Bank,” Agustin said. “That’s going to be our main organization that we’re going to concentrate on.”

To learn more about helping Agustin with his donation efforts, visit Flavors of Hawaii’s Facebook page or you can call them at (678) 310-0649.

