Cobb County teacher on leave over book controversy should keep job, tribunal recommends

Final decision to be made by Cobb County school board
The Cobb County Board of Education will make the final decision on Rinderle’s job on Thursday at 7 p.m.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County teacher involved in a book controversy is one step closer to possibly keeping her job.

Following a two days long termination hearing, it was recommended Katie Rinderle should be allowed to keep her job, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Rinderle, who taught at Due West Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave in March after reading “My Shadow is Purple” to her fifth grade students. The book is about a nonbinary child who doesn’t identify as a boy or a girl.

Craig Goodmark, Rinderle’s attorney, previously told Atlanta News First that after a parent complained, she was told her actions violated a 2022 Georgia law that bars teaching divisive concepts. At the tribunal hearing, the attorney hired by the school district claimed Rinderle failed to stick with district policies that require teachers to tell parents about sensitive and controversial topics and allow them to opt out of those lessons.

Rinderle testified at the tribunal hearing.

“This was a book that I purchased with my own funds at the school’s book fair,” Rinderle said at the hearing. “I previewed the book, and I used my professional judgment. I aligned it to the standards that support gifted education and effective education for students. I did not believe it needed permission to read this book.”

The Cobb County Board of Education will make the final decision on Rinderle's job on Thursday at 7 p.m.

