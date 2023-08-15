Back to School
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document

The court said the clerk used the 'fictitious' document as a test run for the actual indictment.
By Andy Pierrotti
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re learning brand new information about an “unofficial” indictment document that was posted on the Fulton County court website hours before the grand jury voted on the charges.

Trump commented on the document on his social media site Truth Social saying, “What about those indictment documents put out today, long before the grand jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds rigged to me!”

This all started when Reuters discovered the document briefly posted on the county’s website that publishes court documents. A spokesperson for the Fulton County Superior Court Clerk’s Office called it a ‘fictitious document,’ but at first did not explain how it happened.

When asked, District Attorney Fani Willis said, “I’m not an expert on clerk duties or even administrative duties. I would know how to work that system. So, I’m not going to speculate.”

“In anticipation of issues that arise with entering a potentially large indictment, [Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts Ché Alexander] used charges that pre-exist in Odyssey to test the system and conduct a trial run,” the court said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the sample working document led to the docketing of what appeared to be an indictment, but which was, in fact, only a fictitious docket sheet.”

The statement goes on to say because the media had access to the same software system, Reuters grabbed the document thinking it was the official indictment, but in fact, it was not signed or had the official stamp with the clerk’s name on it.

