DA Fani Willis to hold press conference about Fulton County election interference indictments

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will soon hold a press conference regarding the grand jury’s decision on former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Willis had been investigating allegations that Trump sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia for almost two years. Trump allegedly told Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensberger to find the votes necessary to overturn President Joe Biden’s crucial victory in the Peach State.

The jury approved 10 indictments in the case, although it’s unclear who’s been charged.

Don't be distracted by the number of indictments -- 10 -- those can contain several charges each. In Georgia, each indictment is a separate case. There can be multiple counts & multiple defendants under each. — Brendan Keefe - Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) August 15, 2023

The grand jury’s findings were presented to Judge Robert McBurney late Monday night around 9 p.m.

If Trump is indicted, it will not be the first indictment he has received in connection to the 2020 election. He faces federal charges alleging that he conspired to overturn the election.

