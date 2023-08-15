Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Desmond Ridder prepared for his first preseason game

Falcons host Bengals Friday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder meets with the media during training camp on August15th, 2023.
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder meets with the media during training camp on August15th, 2023.(Emily Gagnon)
By Emily Gagnon
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you ask the Falcons who haven’t played yet this preseason, how badly they want to compete against opponents who aren’t their own teammates, they’ll tell you – they can’t wait.

The wait will come to an end for many of them in a few days.

Some starters will get the opportunity to play in Atlanta’s second preseason game.

It’s this Friday, August 18th at 7:30PM. The Falcons will host the Cincinnati Bengals from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder will get some reps. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson will also get playing time. Tight end Kyle Pitts might even see the field after recovering from an MCL injury he suffered in November 2022.

Head coach Arthur Smith wants to see his team execute without giving away too much of their playbook. He says he won’t call anything fancy or include any trick plays. He’s looking for execution of the simple things.

Ridder is 2-2 as a starter for the Falcons. His NFL experience is limited but he’ll gain a ton very quickly as the team’s starter. When he takes the field Friday night, Ridder wants to play a clean game while protecting the football. He says he prides himself in protecting the ball.

The second-year quarterback doesn’t appear nervous about being the face of the franchise. He explained why Tuesday afternoon when he me with media, “One of my high school coaches always told me, he said, nerves are for the unprepared and that’s something that I’ve kind of lived by my whole life.”

The Falcons practice one more time before their game Friday. They’ll practice Wednesday with Thursday off.

Training camp is slowly winding down with the regular season kicking off September 10th at 1PM. Atlanta hosts the Carolina Panthers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Trump asking to put on hold January 6 lawsuit because of criminal charges

Latest News

Umpire Ben May calls out New York Yankees Isiah Kiner-Falefa after Atlanta Braves Orlando Arcia...
Lopez thrives in fill-in role as Fried, Braves roll past struggling Yankees, 11-3
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after a defensive holding call...
Stetson Bennett gets his first NFL action for the Rams in a 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers
The second annual event will feature matchups between Grayson vs Cambridge and McEachern vs...
2nd annual Sheriff’s Cup Invitational returns with two high school football matchups
Milton football preparing for 2023 season
Milton Football Looking to take Big Strides in 2023