Desmond Ridder prepared for his first preseason game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you ask the Falcons who haven’t played yet this preseason, how badly they want to compete against opponents who aren’t their own teammates, they’ll tell you – they can’t wait.

The wait will come to an end for many of them in a few days.

Some starters will get the opportunity to play in Atlanta’s second preseason game.

It’s this Friday, August 18th at 7:30PM. The Falcons will host the Cincinnati Bengals from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder will get some reps. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson will also get playing time. Tight end Kyle Pitts might even see the field after recovering from an MCL injury he suffered in November 2022.

Head coach Arthur Smith wants to see his team execute without giving away too much of their playbook. He says he won’t call anything fancy or include any trick plays. He’s looking for execution of the simple things.

Ridder is 2-2 as a starter for the Falcons. His NFL experience is limited but he’ll gain a ton very quickly as the team’s starter. When he takes the field Friday night, Ridder wants to play a clean game while protecting the football. He says he prides himself in protecting the ball.

The second-year quarterback doesn’t appear nervous about being the face of the franchise. He explained why Tuesday afternoon when he me with media, “One of my high school coaches always told me, he said, nerves are for the unprepared and that’s something that I’ve kind of lived by my whole life.”

The Falcons practice one more time before their game Friday. They’ll practice Wednesday with Thursday off.

Training camp is slowly winding down with the regular season kicking off September 10th at 1PM. Atlanta hosts the Carolina Panthers.

