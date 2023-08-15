Downtown Atlanta dealing with the impacts of Georgia indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia indictment of former President Donald Trump is raising safety concerns at the Fulton County Courthouse.

A large show of law enforcement surrounded the building Tuesday. Large orange barriers could also be seen to help with crowd control.

City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ensured safety is the top priority, “I stand here right now doing a job to make sure I coordinate with state federal and other local partners to make sure our city safe that the court proceedings can take place without any kind of interference and the ground around the city will be kept in order.”

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency handling courthouse security.

However, Atlanta Police says they are prepared to assist with public safety if needed.

Defendants listed in the indictment have until Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender.

A timeline where things could potentially ramp up. Something that has nearby businesses worried.

“So, they have to double park, take chances getting tickets. It has impacted us drastically, we have been reduced look inside here, no one is here, that’s how bad it is,” Dexter Goodhal, Owner of JamRock Jamaican.

Goodhal said he’s considering temporarily closing. “I would say from last week I mean it has impacted so bad we don’t have any customers,” he said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on how their safety and security plans may change moving forward and have not received a response.

