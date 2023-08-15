Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Downtown Atlanta dealing with the impacts of Georgia indictment

Trump's indictment has businesses near the Fulton County Courthouse worried.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia indictment of former President Donald Trump is raising safety concerns at the Fulton County Courthouse.

A large show of law enforcement surrounded the building Tuesday. Large orange barriers could also be seen to help with crowd control.

City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ensured safety is the top priority, “I stand here right now doing a job to make sure I coordinate with state federal and other local partners to make sure our city safe that the court proceedings can take place without any kind of interference and the ground around the city will be kept in order.”

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency handling courthouse security.

However, Atlanta Police says they are prepared to assist with public safety if needed.

Defendants listed in the indictment have until Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender.

A timeline where things could potentially ramp up. Something that has nearby businesses worried.

“So, they have to double park, take chances getting tickets. It has impacted us drastically, we have been reduced look inside here, no one is here, that’s how bad it is,” Dexter Goodhal, Owner of JamRock Jamaican.

Goodhal said he’s considering temporarily closing. “I would say from last week I mean it has impacted so bad we don’t have any customers,” he said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on how their safety and security plans may change moving forward and have not received a response.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Trump asking to put on hold January 6 lawsuit because of criminal charges
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run

Latest News

The post, or “truth,” on Truth Social came right before Geoff Duncan’s testimony and just hours...
Truth Social could get Trump in trouble
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Meadows trying to move Fulton County case to federal court
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
Donald Trump
Former President Trump responds to Fulton County indictment, calls on supporters in legal battle