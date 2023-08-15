Driver with suspended license slams into Atlanta police cruiser

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is in jail after crashing into an Atlanta Police cruiser overnight.

It happened just before midnight at Moreland Drive and Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Police say the driver that rammed into the officer’s car was driving on a suspended license and has been arrested.

There were no serious injuries in this incident, according to Atlanta police.

