Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Driver with suspended license slams into Atlanta police cruiser

A driver is in jail after crashing into an Atlanta Police cruiser overnight.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is in jail after crashing into an Atlanta Police cruiser overnight.

It happened just before midnight at Moreland Drive and Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Police say the driver that rammed into the officer’s car was driving on a suspended license and has been arrested.

There were no serious injuries in this incident, according to Atlanta police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run
Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Trump asking to put on hold January 6 lawsuit because of criminal charges

Latest News

A driver is in jail after crashing into an Atlanta Police cruiser overnight.
Driver with suspended license slams into Atlanta police cruiser
The scene of a shooting on Angier Avenue and Central Park Place in northeast Atlanta.
Taxi driver shot in stomach while driving in northeast Atlanta
A taxi driver was rushed to the hospital overnight after being shot in northeast Atlanta.
Taxi driver shot in stomach while driving in northeast Atlanta
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Grand jury hears from witnesses through the night in Fulton County