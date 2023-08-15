Back to School
FIRST ALERT: Storms diminish this evening; cooler temps return

By Patrick Pete
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -There is a First Alert in place this afternoon as scattered showers and storms move through North Georgia. We have already seen storms roll through Atlanta, and a few lingering storms linger south and east of the city. Storms should push out of our area by 6pm and cooler temperatures will filter in overnight.

We will wake up in the low to mid 60s tomorrow! The mountains will be in the upper 50s!
We will wake up in the low to mid 60s tomorrow! The mountains will be in the upper 50s!

Morning temperatures will be the coolest they have been since June in Atlanta, as lows dip to 67. Temperatures in the suburbs will dip to the lower 60s with some locations in the north Georgia mountains falling to the 50s. It will be noticeably less humid Wednesday -- with afternoon temperatures only topping out in the 80s.

A nice dry stretch of weather is in the cards for us as we will be rain free through the beginning of the next week. Temperatures will gradually climb heading into the weekend, with increasing humidity by Sunday.

A nice dry stretch ahead.
A nice dry stretch ahead.

