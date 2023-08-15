First Alert: Storms in the mountains this morning, moving into metro this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today is the day, everyone! While we have to get through some showers and storms, some much-welcomed relief from the oppressive heat is just around the corner.

We have a First Alert in place today as this morning, our cold front brings showers and storms to the mountains. The storms are very heavy rain producers, so be careful driving as ponding in the roadways will be possible. Come the afternoon and early evening, storms become more widespread. An isolated storm or two could be severe.

Through the first half of the day, our front will sink south and slightly dissipate, bringing only a chance for a couple isolated storms for our communities north of Atlanta.

Ahead of this front, we will have plenty of time to heat up, so temperatures today will climb into the low 90s.

Through the afternoon into the early evening, a breeze will pick up and storms will become more widespread. These storms will more than likely impact Atlanta and areas south for the evening commute, so prepare for some heavy downpours for your ride home.

Not only will we have the chance for storms, especially along and south of I-20, but a storm or two could be severe. As mentioned above, any showers and storms today will be heavy rain producers, but any strong to severe storms will also carry the potential for 60mph winds and frequent lightning.

Behind this front comes some much-welcomed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity! Tomorrow morning will feel crisp and cool with temperatures in the low 60s in the suburbs and even some upper 50s for the mountains! Inside the perimeter, temperatures will drop into the mid 60s!

High temperatures tomorrow will climb into the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies.

This drier air will stick with us all the way through the end of the week, and could get reinforced by a dry cold front that moves in late week, giving us a pleasant and dry weekend as well!

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s through Thursday, but head back into the low 90s through the weekend.

To just add to the good news, we stay rain free through next Monday after today!

A few isolated showers possible north of the city for the morning up until about noon. (Atlanta News First)

Showers and storms fire up and become more widespread through the afternoon. A stormy evening commute possible in metro Atlanta. (Atlanta News First)

Front sinks south, bringing rain and storms with it. North Georgia dries out and drier air ushers in! (Atlanta News First)

First Alert: Isolated severe storms possible mainly south and east of Atlanta this afternoon and evening. (Atlanta News First)

Highs will climb into the mid 80s to low 90s this afternoon (Atlanta News First)

We will wake up in the low to mid 60s tomorrow! The mountains will be in the upper 50s! (Atlanta News First)

First Alert for storms today, some of which could be severe. Cooler and crisp tomorrow morning. Dry and pleasant to round out the week. We stay dry through next Monday! (Atlanta News First)

